From Timothy Olanrewaju Maiduguri

Borno State governor, Babagana Zulum said the government welcomes the appointment of the four service chiefs to strengthen security in the country.

Zulum in his response to the announcrment of the service chiefs through a statement by his spokesman, Isa Gusau, said both the new Chief of Defence Staff, Gen Lucky Irabor and Chief of Army Staff, Gen Ibrahim Attahiru as well as Chief of Air Staff, Air Vice Marsha Amao have led in the counter-insurgency operations in Borno in the past.

He said he expected the service chiefs to hit the ground running as quickly as possible.

“I am sure they will hit the ground running. The Borno State government will accord them the same maximum support we gave their predecessors, and we will continue to play our own roles in supporting the military with logistics as we have been regularly doing,” he said.

He commended the former service chiefs for their service to the nation. “We are expressing our gratitude to the outcome service chiefs particularly Chief of Army Staff, Lt Gen Tukur Buratai and Air Marshal Abubakar Sadique with whom Borno government worked closely in the fight against Boko Haram,” he said.