From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja



The All Progressives Congress (APC) governors, under the auspices of Progressive Governors Forum (PGF), have called on the federal government to immediately provide more logistical support to the security agencies deployed in Borno state to ensure speedy return to normal life in the State and the whole of North East.

In a statement signed by the Chairman of the PGF and governor of Kebbi state, Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, the governors commiserated with the people and government of Borno State over the attacks on the convoy of their member and governor of Borno State, Babagana Umara Zulum.

The governors however endorsed the strategies and tactics currently adopted by Borno State and security agencies, arguing that the attack on the two convoys by the Boko Haram insurgents last weekend is to distract the government from ensuring that life return to normal in Borno State.

While promising more support to the Security Agencies and to Governor Zulum, they noted: “We commiserate with the people and government of Borno State over the unfortunate attack of Saturday on two convoys along Maiduguri/Baga Road of Borno State – one belonging to His Excellency Governor Zulum and the second belonging to the Committee on Baga reconstruction.

“As Progressive Governors, we are saddened by this dastardly attack, which has resulted in the unfortunate death of precious lives of security personnel and innocent citizens.

We join our brother, Governor Zulum, our leaders in Borno State and all Nigerians to

pray for the repose of the souls of all those who lost their lives.

“In this painful period, Nigerians should be strengthened by the determination of Governor Zulum to expedite peacebuilding process in Borno State and indeed the whole of North East.

“All Nigerians should rise in support of the laudable initiatives of Borno State government to return citizens in the State back to normal life.

“We must rise in support of the people and

government of Borno State to end all activities of Boko Haram insurgents, which

promote trade and tax administration that fund their heinous activities.

“Clearly, the strategies and tactics currently adopted by Borno State and security

agencies are very effective and the attack of Saturday, September 26, 2020 on the two

convoys by the Boko Haram insurgents is to distract the government from ensuring that

life return to normal in Borno State,” they noted.

Writing further, the governors inaugurated statement noted: “While we commiserate with the government and people of Borno State, we call on the federal government to immediately provide more logistical support to security agencies deployed to Borno state to ensure speedy return to normal life in Borno State and the whole of North East.

“We, on our part, shall continue to support our colleague, Governor Umara Zulum. We re-affirm our commitment to support our security agencies to end all activities of Boko Haram in all parts of Nigeria,” the governors noted in the statement.