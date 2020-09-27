Okwe Obi, Abuja

Following the recent attack on the convoy of Borno State governor, Babagana Zulum, North-East elders under the aegis of Coalition for North East Elders for Peace and Development (CNEEPD) have advised President Muhammadu Buhari to rejig the country’s security architecture, stating that Nigerians no longer feel safe.

Chairman of the group, Engr. Zana Goni and Secretary, Dr Muhammed Misua, in a statement, on Friday, said the military had come to what they called “breaking point” and needed reactivation for better and more positive results in line with President Buhari’s vision of leaving Nigeria better than his administration met it.

Goni said: “We are worried at the ceaseless and relentless attacks on troops and civilian population resulting in heavy casualties in the North East despite repeated assurances from the service chiefs that the region has not only been cleared of insurgents and terrorists but also made safe for those displaced from their original communities to return.

“We had chosen to remain silent in the past even when there were compelling needs to speak out because of our conviction that the insecurity especially in the North East would get better.

“But events in recent weeks, coupled with the brutal killings of some troops including a commander, have forced us to open our lips once again.

“The attack on the convoy of the governor of Borno State, His Excellency, Babagana Zulum on Friday which left some soldiers and police officers dead with unspecified number of people injured is most disturbing especially coming just barely two months after the convoy of the governor suffered similar fate in the state.