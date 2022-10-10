From Paul Orude, Bauchi

Governor Baka Mohammed of Bauchi State has extolled the leadership style of his Borno State counterpart, Babagana Zulum, saying it subdued the deadly challenge of Boko Haram in the North East.

Mohammed made the assertion on Sunday when Zulum paid him a condolence visit over the demise if his elder brother, Bappa Mohammed.

The deceased, 69, died last Sunday at a Turkish Hospital in Turkiye after a prolonged illness.

Mohammed described Zulum, who is the Chairman of the North East Governors Forum, as a natural leader whose leadership qualities have stood out and given governors of the subregion hope.

The development of the North East has been retarded by insurgency since 2009.

Mohammed expressed gladness that Boko Haram has ‘evaporated’ while the fortunes of the subregion has tremendously improved because of the immense leadership qualities of Zullum.

Speaking on behalf of the people of the State, Governor Mohammed thanked his colleague for the visit, saying, “Your leadership style is worthy of emulation”

“I did not l know you are coming and l know you are busy and even received condolences in Borno this morning so on behalf of the people of Bauchi State we are also conveying our condolences to you”

Governor Mohammed said his late brother had a semblance of attributes as Zulum.

“He (the deceased) was a man of the people who related with both the mighty and small, the high and mighty, a man who made excellent contributions to my emergence as a governor to prominence,” he said

“l lost a father and a brother. Our family is highly knitted and educated and he was highly educated with two degrees, one MA, one MBA after a degree in economics. He was selfless and had structure everything and we tried to live like him and he contributed to the growth and development of Bauchi State and built so many mosques and Islamic schools and mentored many”

Speaking on Zulum, Mohammed observed that his leadership has brought pride to all the governors and people of the in the north east.

“You have done so much because I have worked closely with you,” Governor Mohammed saud.

“You are a young man but I wish to say you are the eldest among us. You are the Chairman of the North East Governor’s forum where you look at all the development challenges in northern Nigeria and indeed the country.

“You have shown pedigree in your leadeship.Your courage we try to emulate a little. They call me Kaura ( protector) but l think you are the Kaura of the North East.

“You bear all the miscreants and challatants , Today even Mr President has acknowledge your input. Bolo Haram has evaporated and you have made us all safe and we are proud of you.

“When l was running for the Presidency, l asked his Excellency, Zulum if he will run because if he will run l won’t because l know he will do better than me. I have great respect for him.

“Today, we have a Presidential candidate from the North East who has come a long way. Atiku is a hero and we have respect in the north east”

Zulum had led a high-powered delegation to condole with Governor Mohammed over the death of his elder brother.

His plane landed at the Abubakar Tafawa International airport Bauchi at about 5:01 pm on Sunday.

Aboard were members of Zulum’s cabinet and the Speaker of the Borno State House of Assembly, Absulkarim Lawan, who led lawmakers on the condolence visit to the governor.

He was received at the airport by the Secretary to the Bauchi State Government, Barrister Ibrahim Muhammed Kashim and other top government officials.

Speaking at Ramat House where he was received by Governor Mohammed in company with his elder brother, Salmanu Mohammed, the Tafida Duguri, Zulum described the death of the governor’s elder as a huge loss.

“We are here on behalf of the government and good people of Borno State and on behalf of my family to commiserate with you over the demise of your elder brother,” he said.

While praying for the soul of the deceased to have eternal rest, Zulum said the death occurred when he was on an official assignment outside Nigeria.

“It was just two days ago l learnt you lost your brother. This loss is not only to you but to me and the entire people of Borno State because relationship between my humble self and Governor Bala Mohammed need not to be overemphasize,” he sais.

“Nothing that will happen to him that l won’t sympathise with him. We are so close that’s why we are here to share the grief over this monumental loss.

“May God give you and the people of Bauchi State the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss”

Zullum appreciated the governor for sending his top officials, traditional rulers and technocrats to welcome him at the airport saying it was a honoured done to him.

Earlier elder brother of the governor, Salmanu, who is the Tadidan Duguri, spoke on behalf of the family, and appreciated Governor Zullum for the condolence visit.

Salmanu described the deceased as a God fearing and selfless man who served country and community passionately.

He said that their late elder brother, who retired as Deputy Director at the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) about 10 years ago, laid the education foundation for the family that thrives till this day.

He was survived by his wife, five children and two brothers namely; Adamu Mohammed, the Wakilin Bauchi and Governor Bala Mohammed.

The deceased was buried on Monday in Turkey according to Islamic injunctions in accordance with Islamic rites.