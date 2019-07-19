Former President of South Africa Jacob Zuma has withdrawn from the corruption inquiry, saying that he would no longer give evidence in the probe over his administration.

Zuma’s lawyer Muzi Sikhakhane according to Times Live, wrote to disclose that his client would no longer be giving evidence to the inquiry.

He wrote:

“You will recall that on Monday, I expressed my reservations that a commission, which is a creature of statute, which has set out ground rules, writes a letter in June to say ‘we are calling your client in terms of no rules’.

“We expressed our reservations because this commission at all times has to comply with its ground rules.

“Basically, our client from the beginning was treated as someone who must come and answer, as someone who is accused. Everyone [every witness] who came had a grievance against him.

“We said our client sat waiting to be treated just like you treated [other witnesses].

“This commission does not know who is guilty, it’s trying to find out.

“A legal process must be cleansed of prejudices which come from outside… We, therefore, submit to you that there is something irrational about a parallel approach to the witness.

“We’ve come to tell you that because of the reservations we’ve raised and our experience in this room that my client has instructed me that he will take no further part in these proceedings.”