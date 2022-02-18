From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

A District Head of Fakai Chiefdom, under Zuru Emirate of Kebbi State, Alhaji Hudu DanMalan has commended Kebbi State Governor, Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu over his administration’s proactive actions towards restoring peace in the area.

DanMalan stated this during the visit of the Governor to his palace in the Fakai local government, where he also met the newly elected chairman and other elected council officers.

The Governor was accompanied by the Acting Head of Service, Alhaji Safiyanu Garba Bena, Special Adviser on Security , Garba Rabiu Kamba, Commissioner of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs and Hon. Hassan Muhammad Shalla, the State APC Chairman, Abubakar Kana Zuru among others.

The traditional ruler, while expressing his delight with the visit, commended the Governor for not only showing concern to the plight of people in the area affected by banditry, but by taking proactive measures towards entrenching peace in the area .

According to him, “we in this area bear witness to your sacrifice, continuous efforts to entrench peace. You are doing your best to deal with insecurity in our area, may God bless you,” he said. The Fakai Chiefdom also thanked Bagudu for awarding contract for reconstruction of Fakai Jumuat Mosque and other projects in his domain. In his remarks, Governor Bagudu appreciated the unwaivering loyalty and cooperation of Fakai Chiefdom and lamented the lingering security challenge in the area promising not to relent in ensuring that peace returned to the area. He appealed to the people of the area to be more patience, cooperate from all, in order to support his administration in overcoming the insecurity bedevilling the area. Bagudu reiterated the commitment of his administration to taking proactive measures to curtail insecurity in the area. Earlier, Bagudu while interacting with the elected Chairman and other Coulcil elected officers of Fakai local government at the Council Headquarters, Mahuta, disclosed that his administration will award contract for the construction of township roads in Fakai town, in a fortnight.

He said: “Fakai is the only town we have not constructed township roads and let me assure you that this will be done in the next two weeks. This is to add to the structures of the town, as well as boost the socio – economic development of the people in the area,” the governor added.

Earlier, the Chairman of Fakai Local Government Area, Umaru Magaji Marafa and the State House of Assembly member representing the area, Hon. Lawal Haruna Gele all expressed their delight with the visit of the Governor and thanked the Governor for felicitating with them over their recent election .