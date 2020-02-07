Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

Some residents of Zuru Local Government Area of Kebbi State have commended Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu over numerous capital projects executed as parts of developmental projects in 2019 in the area.

The residents who expressed their satisfactions over some newly constructed roads,hospitals rehabilitations, provisions of motorize bore holes, primary and secondary schools constructions while speaking with newsmen on Friday in Zuru town, noted that the gestures, have impacted positively on the lives of the people.

Hajiya Maryam Bibi, a food vendor, at the Tundu Wada road,Zuru town told newsmen that, they were exposed to dust and unhygienic environment before State government constructed the road linking Stadium in the community.

According to her, “before the construction of Tudun wada road to stadium, we experienced untold hardship, but now, we are happy with the government for this road,” she said.

“We need assistance from the government that will facilitate our businesses as we are well known to be hardworking women in the state

“But we need empowerment from the government so as to contribute our own quota to the development of the area in particular and state in general,” Bibi said.

A trader, Mr Daniel Manga, commended the government for construction of six- number box culverts in various location in the area, saying it will help tackle flooding during rainy season.

‘We also commend the government for four- number market stores in Dabai and six – number stores at Alemberu markets.”

On religion and security in the area, Manga, said the government was trying, but needed to put in more effort.

“The government has tried in fostering peaceful co- existence between various religions in the area, particularly by rehabilitating mosques and churches in Domo,Zawaya and Zodi areas,” he said.

Malam Shu’aibu Aliyu, a resident of in Zuru area applauded Governor Bagudu’s administration for initiating the township road project, stressed that the project would attract more Tourists, especially during Uhola annual cultural festival to the town