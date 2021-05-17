A leading business capital organisation, Zylus Group International, on last week brought joy to the faces of residents in Ajah Community Lagos in the spirit Eid-el-fitr by feeding over 1000 less privileged with its “Feed the 1000” initiative.

The Group Managing Director, Zylus Group International, Oluwatosin Olatujoye, said, “Feed The 1000” initiative came up as a result of the group’s dedication towards helping the less privileged in the society with the inclusion of those who cannot afford to celebrate Eid by themselves.

He said, “We are dedicated towards our service to humanity, besides the programme of feeding some less privileged persons, we carried out many activities geared towards helping the needy and putting a smile on their faces.

“ We’ve had several CSR programmes where we feed children and even those in correctional facilities. With our “Feed the 1000” initiative we want to bring smiles to the people’s faces this Eid, we don’t want them to feel left out because they can’t afford to celebrate in their homes. We are positive that this would be a beginning to greater initiatives.

He added that the company has plans towards celebrating children of selected schools during the upcoming Children’s Day, this May.

A member of the team, Jolayemi James, said that the company choose to carry out this initiative during this period to show love and celebrate with the less privileged.

“If you want to transform lives and reach out to people, you have to start from somewhere. We are committed to our mantra: Nurturing dreams, fulfilling realities. Jolayemi added.

One of the residents, Shola commended Zulus Group International for their kind gesture in celebrating the festival with them by sharing food to residents in the area.

Zylus Group International is a fast-growing, privately owned, and internationally recognized business capital organization with interests in Real Estate, Investment, Human Capital Development, Agriculture, Designs and Printing, Media, Transport and Logistics, Travel and Tours, and many more.