Zylus Group International, a real estate company has announced its diversification into agriculture with the launch of Zylus Farm Vest Limited. The diversification into the agribusiness arm of the group is part of its efforts to deliver on its long-term strategy.

According to Group Managing Director, Oluwatosin Olatujoye, Zylus Group is diversifying into the Agribusiness sector of the economy to meet the nutrition needs of tNigerians since food is a necessity needed to survive as humans, which is in line with the company’s motto: Bringing affordable food to your table.

“The management of Zylus Group International strongly believes that this diversification direction would support the continued success of the group in the future and align with the strategic objective of the government to feeds its teeming population and end hunger in the country.

Our vision of the agribusiness arm is to diversify into mechanised farming, animal rearing and processing of farm products such as cash crops and livestock that would be sustainably consumed locally and also sufficiently meet global standards for exportation,” Olatujoye said. He added that the group approved the diversification as part of its quest for more operational rigour, given the widespread economic vulnerabilities in the country and the resultant reforms by the government. This is one of the many diversification moves by the company in recent times following the establishment of subsidiaries with the focus on real estate, infrastructure and general construction, property valuation, media, transport, and logistics among others.