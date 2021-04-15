Group Managing Director , GMD, Zylus Group International, Oluwatosin Olatujoye in his welcome address said, we will ensure that all our funds are invested wisely to the development of projects in order to support the government in reducing housing deficit in the country.

Olatujoye disclosed “Lekki Pride” is a pride of the Lekki Community because it will be luxury and smart homes which the Lekki environs has not experienced before.

” This is a smart home and everything about the project is smart. We will build structures as semi-detached apartments, three structures of building buildings. Some of the facilities will estate will include CCTV surveillance cameras, electric wired fence, GSM access control, smart access doors, access control with password or finger prints etc.

The GMD urged investors to key into the project and be part of this laudable project.

Talking about the cars, the GMD said the winners have distinguished themselves in terms of sale and they should continue to work more to be able to add more values to customers that will come on board.

Williams Popoola, Project Manager, added Lekki Pride is a beautiful environment with a comfort zone where people can always it their sweet home.

Mrs Sarah Osayande, one of the winners, who went home with a car said it is overwhelming and I thank God for making this a reality through the grace of God.

” With consistency, I was able to get clients that agreed to key into the vision of land banking and those who appreciate the need for money to work for them.