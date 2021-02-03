By Damiete Braide, Lagos

One of the fast-growing real estate company, Zylus Group International and a leading provider of real estate and property development services, has unveiled a new estate, Zylus Court, at Bogije-Ajah, Richland Estate, Lagos State.

Group Managing Director, Zylus Group International, Oluwatosin Olatujoye, said the company is one of the best real estate company that can be trusted 100% worldwide.

‘We always ensure that we give back to our clients the best. At every point in time, we put our clients in mind. Whenever we want to come up with any of our projects, the first thing we do is to put our clients in mind. We are in the business of providing shelter to people and also ensure that people have a house of their own and even if you are an investor and you want to participate in real estate, we also have a package for them, they don’t need to come and buy land but they can invest into real estate with us while they get their returns back in terms of profit-sharing,’ he said.

Olatujoye said some of the features of the estate includes 24 hours maximum security, 18 hours electricity supply, premium state of the art decoration, top-notch recreational facilities, gated community, gated and interlocked compound, perimeter fencing, modern drainage system, back-up electricity generator, portable water, Impeccable road network and spacious parking space

According to him, ‘this is a project that we have embarked on at the moment and we are doing the groundbreaking ceremony, Zylus Court and for the project, we have considered all our clients in it. In terms of payment plans, we know flexibility is one of the things that we also key into because while we are providing shelter to the people, we also want to see that it is flexible that they can key in.

‘The cost of the project is N29 million, they don’t have to pay the whole money to start, they can pay N3 or N4 million and spread the remaining balance for six or twelve months. For six months, it is interest-free but if it is one year, they will pay additional N1m to N29 million.’

Project Manager, Zylus Group International, Williams Popoola, said the project is in progress and the quality of work being done is world standard. ‘There are so many things that are put into consideration and we use quality materials of international standard to build.

It is a three-bedroom duplex, semi-detached with boys quarters. some of the features in the estate will include 24 hours power supply, a surveillance camera on standby, a recreational centre for children, mini football pitch, basketball court, lawn tennis court, with artificial turf, a facility management building that will undertake any maintenance that will be done in the estate, even after the buildings have been sold out.’

Managing Director, Zylus Homes and Properties, Lateef Lawal, added: ‘We always one thing in mind and that is integrity. Other real estate company, sell properties to people and some do not get allocations but as far as Zylus Group International is concerned, we have been able to allocate properties to people and our integrity is very important to us. After clients have completed their payment, the property is given to them.

‘We say what we do, we just don’t promise. If you don’t have integrity, people will not do business with you.’