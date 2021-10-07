Zylus Group International, in pursuit of its mandate to provide real estate solutions to industry-based deficits and bridge developmental gaps as an internationally recognized conglomerate, has launched new subsidiary companies.

As a privately-owned organization with interests in real estate and property investment and human capital development, Zylus Group International has in the last three years consistently hit the market with innovative developments in the listed areas, making it one of the fast-rising conglomerates in Nigeria.

In line with the celebration of its third anniversary, Zylus Group International, in a bid to expand to more industries and solidify its operations, launched subsidiaries to project further its interest in agriculture, travels and tours as well as transport and logistics.

Aside from Zylus Homes, the new subsidiaries include Zylus Elite Cooperative, Zylus Investments, Zylus Travels and Tours, Zylus Transport and Logistics and Zylus Farmvest.

The launch of these subsidiaries also coincided with the unveiling of a new management team to take on important roles in the company as well as manage the subsidiaries.

Leading the new team is the Zylus Group chairman, Olatujoye Oluwatosin, who was previously referred to as the group managing director. Working alongside the chairman, is Mrs. Olatujoye Oluwabukola, who was unveiled as the chief executive officer.

Others are, Mr. Ojo Olugbenga, group managing director and vice-president, Zylus Ellite Cooperative; Mr. Oladele Oladipupo, group head of subsidiaries and marketing; Mr. Lateef Lawal, MD, Zylus Homes; and Mr. Sonekan Wasiu, MD, Zylus Investments. Also, Mr. Temitope Adeyemi was unveiled as the MD, Zylus Farmvest, Mr. Babatunde Adeleke as MD, Zylus Transport and Logistics, and Mr. Tobiloba Omotan as MD, Zylus Travels and Tours.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .