Zzapo Mobile, a subsidiary of Zzapo Ltd., with headquarters in London and manufacturing unit in Shenzhen, China, at the weekend, launched its smart phone into the Nigerian mobile phone market in Lagos.

The Zzapo smart phone, which was unveiled during a press conference and product launch, was conceived and developed as a way to meet the need of mobile phone users in the country for affordable smart phone.

The phone, which comes in two variants – 4gb ram with 64gb internal memory and 6gb ram and 128gb internal memory – will be on promotional sale from December 2-6, 2019.

According to the company’s Marketing Country Head (African Region), Mr. Peter Olorunjuwon, the discount on the phone is possible because it is direct from factory to the customer, without the intervention of middle men.

Olorunjuwon also stated that the company has set up a service centre in Lagos, which will soon extend to other parts of the country, saying Zzapo offers a wide range of mobile accessories including bluetooth ear buds, power bank, phone cover which is essential for protection of the camera lens, magnetic USB cable, C Port and mobile holder, which are also available at discounted rate during promo period.

Speaking at the event, the company’s Brand Ambassador, Jacklyn Ngozi Madu, a 2019 BB Naija housemate fondly called Jacky, was full of admiration for the phone, saying, “it’s the cheapest smart phone you can get in Nigeria at the moment.”

Listing some of the selling points of the phone, Madu said, “speaking from a technical point of view, I think the selling point of this phone is its processor because it supports up to 5G network and that is what is in vogue at the moment. As a normal consumer, I want to be able to open my applications easily and it caters to that for me; I want to be able to take lovely pictures and it covers that for me.

“It is a beautiful phone. Its design is industry standard. The functionalities are top notch and the processor supports 5G network; the camera is mind blowing and the RAM, which is the storage, is great; it’s a complete package. With Zzapo, you don’t have to break the bank to get a smart phone.”

According to the brand ambassador, other selling points of the phone include its design, its look and its feel.