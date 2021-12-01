From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

About 1,447 corps members deployed to Kebbi State for their National Youths Service Corps(NYSC) have taken their oaths of allegiance and sworn in at the scheme permanent orientation camp.

The corps members, who are set of 2021 Batch C stream II, comprising 664 females and 783 males, took their oaths of Allegiance during the swearing-in Ceremony at NYSC Orientation Camp Dakingari Suru Local Government Kebbi State.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars Click here to apply today .

Chief Judge of Kebbi State Justice Suleiman Ambursa, represented by Justice Sabiu Bala Shaibu, administered Oaths of Allegiance on the corps members.

In his address, the State Coordinator, NYSC Kebbi State, Alhaji Mustapha Mohammed, congratulated the Corps Members for the successful completion of their academic pursuits from their various higher institutions, which qualified them to be called for the National Youth Service Corps.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

‘I want to urge you all to obey the rules and regulations stipulated for your conduct in Orientation Camp and throughout your service year.

‘I want to also encourage you Corps Members to utilise the Skills Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development Programme (SAED) maximally which empowers you to be self-reliant since there are no white-collar jobs available,’ he said.

The state coordinator also admonished corps members to always wash their hands at the designated points around the camp, use their face mask, maintain social distancing, comply with all COVID-19 protocols and make themselves available for the COVID-19 vaccination.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .

Latest Jobs in Nigeria (Graduates/Non-graduates). Click Here to Apply .