Samuel Bello, Abuja

The Action Alliance (AA), a political party formed by Rochas Okorocha’s son-in-law, Uche Nwosu, has refuted reports in some sections of the media that it has endorsed People’s Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.

Factional chairman of the party, Tunde Anifowose, on Wednesday, told journalists, in Abuja, that the report was “totally false”, saying his party is yet to adopt any presidential candidate ahead of February 16 poll as consultation still continues.

Another factional national chairman of the party, Kenneth Udeze had, on Monday, at a press conference, in Abuja, disclosed that a party formed by Governor Rochas Okorocha of Imo State 14 years ago, AA has adopted Atiku Abubakar of the PDP as its presidential candidate in the February 16 election.

Udeze said while briefing journalists that “We are for Atiku/Obi leadership and we are glad to work with all believers of true federalism and efficient administration of governance at all levels to accomplish this as we approach the forthcoming elections.

“The National Executives Committee (NEC) of our party are on the same page concerning our support for Atiku, same with all our state chapters in this matter.

“We hereby restate our position through this medium that AA as a certified and active member of the Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) have not for a moment reconsidered or wished to alter that position.

“For your information, AA moved the motion for the adoption of Atiku as the Presidential Candidate of CUPP, and we are on it to the end.”

But in a denial comment, on Wednesday, Anifowose insisted that AA was still consulting and has not yet adopted any presidential candidate, saying “any serious-minded political party should now be planning the blueprint and fantastic manifesto and looking at so many manifesto of political parties and consulting which political party you’re going to work with.”

He continued, “It has been widely pronounced and circulated in some newspapers and online media yesterday.

“So, that is why I have come around to inform the public that Action Alliance has not endorsed Atiku or any other candidate. Action Alliance is consulting.

“It is really absurd for just one person to come and say that Action Alliance is endorsing Atiku without due consideration responsibility and that’s why we have come out to say that Action Alliance is not endorsing the Presidential Candidate of PDP, Atiku Abubakar or any other political party.”