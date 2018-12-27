Linus Oota, Lafia

The Presidential candidate of the Peoples Coalition Party ( PCP) in the 2019 presidential election in Nigeria, Dr. Nicolas Felix, said that it was a big shame that after squandering 16 billion dollars meant for power supply, former President Olusegun Obasanjo “shamelessly endorse the candidature of Alhaji Atiku Abubakar”.

Felix said that six months into his tenure as president, he would clean the country of insecurity and jail all those who looted the country dry.

He stated this, in Lafia, Nasarawa State, while addressing youths of the state on his programmes if he is elected president of the country and urged them to vote massively for his candidature.

According to him, “I have lived in America for 15 years with 24 hours power supply. Why? Is it angels or spirit that make it work there? Look at the 16 billion dollars Obasanjo took that money is enough to re-wire Nigeria.

“That is trillions of Naira. It is enough to take out the old wires and out new ones for us to have power in Nigeria. He (Obasanjo) embezzled the money.

“Now he is coming out to say, I have endorse Atiku. So, what if you endorse Atiku, who cares if Obasanjo endorses Atiku?

READ ALSO: Man shot dead by unknown gunmen in Ekiti

“For me, one of the things that is giving me headache is that when I think of the killings in Benue State and no one person is arrested, I say to myself that I must fight injustice,” he said.

The presidential candidate said that both the PDP and the APC had failed the country because stolen money was used to sponsor their elections.

He explained further that until he becomes the president of the country, Nigeria would not know safety, noting that he is God-ordained president who will make sure Nigeria is a safe nation.