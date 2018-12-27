Tony John, Port Harcourt

Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike, has flagged off “Operation Deliver Your Ward in 2019,” directing all Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leaders to ensure that the party wins in their communities.

Governor Wike also inaugurated the state PDP campaign council with a charge to it members to deliver all PDP candidates during the forthcoming elections.

He spoke at the state PDP campaign office in Port Harcourt during the inauguration of the campaign council.

“Every politician must go to their respective communities and wards and work for the PDP. Your work is in your respective wards.

“This time, it is ‘Operation Deliver Your Ward. Once you lose your ward, you lose political relevance. Our campaign must be issue based.”

Governor Wike urged PDP leaders to work towards total victory for the party, noting that the council was all-inclusive and aimed at ensuring that PDP candidates emerged victorious.

He accused the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the party promoting violence in the state, adding that the failure of the APC was the reason they resort to violence.

“Take this election as if you have very stiff opposition. Work very hard for the party and don’t allow ethnic consideration to affect their commitment to the party.

“No other political party will win in Rivers State. Any group of politicians who plays the ethnic card will lose out in the long run. It will hunt them in the future.

“If you play wayo, you will see wayo. PDP will only support you if you support PDP. God has decided that APC will not rule Nigeria again,” the governor said.

He added that with the inauguration, the campaign process had started. He urged all organisations and associations to unite and work for the victory of the PDP.

He further charged Rivers PDP members to work towards the overwhelming victory of Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.

The governor added that the only opponents that the PDP had in the state were the police and Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

He called on members of the party to be vigilant and ensure that they were not short-changed by the two institutions.

In his remarks, the PDP National Chairman, Prince Uche Secondus, warned that any attempt to rig the 2019 elections would spell doom for the country.

He said: “To Buhari, you cannot rig the 2019 elections unless you want war in the country.”

He called on the PDP members across all levels to be committed towards ensuring victory for the party. He said while the APC was relying on INEC and the police, PDP Rivers State relied on the outstanding performance of Governor Wike.

The Chairman of the state PDP campaign council, Chief Ferdinand Alabraba, assured that the council would deliver all PDP candidates.

Rivers PDP Chairman, Felix Oduah, said that the campaign council was constituted after due consultation with all stakeholders.