Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

There are clear indications that the abandoned 5-star Central Hospital in Benin, Edo State, would soon be operational.

The Hospital was built by the immediate past governor of the state, Adams Oshiomhole, and was commissioned days before he left office in 2012, by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The administration of the incumbent governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki, however did not open the hospital for use; it had remained under lock and key.

The situation had led to a series of protests by individuals and civil society organisations, who demanded that the hospital be put to use.

It was, however, gathered that renovation was being carried out on the buildings of the hospital.

Some of the roof tiles were being changed and other parts of the main building were being cleaned.

The State Commissioner for Health, Dr David Osifo, could not be reached for comment, as calls put to him went unanswered.

However, an official of the state hospital board who did not want his name to be mentioned confirmed that plans were in top gear for the hospital to commence operation.