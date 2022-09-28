From Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Nigerian Air Force Air (NAF) has alerted Nigerians, especially residents of Abuja, FCT, not to panic as its aircrafts are currently undergoing rehearsals in preparation for the country’s 62nd Independence Day anniversary celebrations scheduled to hold on October 1.

NAF Director of Public Relations and Information Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet, who made this known in a statement, said:

“The 2022 Nigeria Independence Day Celebration is scheduled to hold on 1 October 2022 at Eagle Square, Abuja and part of activities lined up for the Celebration include aerial displays by Nigerian Air Force (NAF) aircraft. Accordingly, the likelihood of various NAF aircraft on rehearsal flights in and around Abuja skies from now till 1 October 2022 is inevitable. Nigerians should therefore not panic on sighting the aircraft but go about their lawful businesses with a sense of pride and confidence that their Air Force will always have their back.

“Kindly bring this information to the awareness of the general public.”