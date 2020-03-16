Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The Progressive Governors’ Forum (PGF) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) have commiserated with the victims, people and government of Lagos State over the Abule-Ado pipeline explosion on Sunday.

In a statement signed by the Forums’ Chairman, Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, the governors equally sympathised with the governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello, over the death of his mother, Hauwa Bello.

According to the PGF chairman, who doubles as the Governor of Kebbi State:

“We commiserate with the government and people of Lagos for the sad incidence of the crude oil pipeline explosion that caused many deaths and devastating damages to many houses in Abule Ado area of Lagos State.

“At times like this, we send our condolence message to our colleague His Excellency Babajide Sanwo-Olu and all the people of Lagos State for the unfortunate loss lives. We pray that God Almighty gives you and the families of those who lost their lives the fortitude to bear the loss.

“We, in particular, sympathise with the people of Lagos, especially the residents and indigenes of Abule Ado who have lost their homes, properties, livelihood and have been displaced by the ruin. We are sure with the good leadership of Lagos State government, the situation would be managed in the best way possible,” the statement read.

While sympathizing with Governor Bello, the PGF wrote: “On behalf of the PGF, we extend our condolences to Governor Yahaya Bello on the passing away of your mother Hauwa Bello.

“We commiserate with you and the entire Bello family on this sad occasion of the demise of the jewel and matriarch of the Bello family. Hajia Hauwa Bello was a great woman of courage and value, Mother-General of Kogi State and notable citizen of Nigeria, who has distinguished herself in all aspects of humanity.

“The entire people of Kogi State and Nigeria at large will miss her. We, therefore, pray unto you, the state and the entire Bello family, the fortitude to bear this loss. Our prayers and thoughts are with you. May her soul rest peace. Please accept our deepest sympathy, Your Excellency,” the statement read.