From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

Kebbi State Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu has attributed the massive turnout of All Progressives Congress (APC) members in the ongoing party revalidation and registration exercise to the popularity of the party in Nigeria.

Governor Bagudu, who is the Chairman of the Progressives Governors Forum, made the remark after the revalidation of his APC membership in the Mai-Alelu polling unit in Birnin Kebbi on Tuesday.

‘You have seen it yourselves, the gathering here is a testimony that the All Progressives Congress (APC) is the popular party in Nigeria under the able and patriotic leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari,’ the governor said.

‘I visited Mai-Alelu polling unit, where I am registered to revalidate my membership in the presence of so many dignitaries, comprising local government chairmen, politicians, party stakeholders, particularly from polling unit.’

Bagudu commended the Kebbi State Chairman of National Registration Committee, Prof Yahaya Sani, and his members for patient and perseverance in the organisation of the ongoing exercise.

‘Today, the registration committee is witnessing the revalidation of membership of new members of APC; we thank them – the Prof Yahaya Sani’s committee and all his members who have come to Kebbi and have been patient with us and have been organising for us to start this revalidation and registration exercise successfully,’ he said.

The governor also urged the members of the party to be patient and orderly, stressing that there were enough materials and security agencies were cooperating with the committee to ensure a hitch-free exercise in the state.

‘I commend all our members, security agencies, media and party stakeholders for their contributions towards the success of this important exercise,’ the governor commended.

In his remark, Professor Yahaya Sanni who led the APC national committee to monitor the exercise in the state expressed satisfaction over the smooth conduct of the exercise in the state without crisis.

He also led the committee to the polling unit of the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Chika Malami where he also revalidated his membership card.