Molly Kilete, Abuja

The murder of former Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Air Chief Marshal Alex Badeh, was purely a criminal act, with no political motive, says Major-General Shafa, the chairman of the joint investigation panel set up to investigate the killing, on Wednesday.

Gen Shafa, at a media briefing held to parade the suspected killers of the former CDS, maintained that the killing ha nothing to do with politics.

He said 20 persons participated in the shocking murder, out of which fifteen were arrested.

The General added that efforts were on to arrest the remaining five fleeing members of the gang, while all the arrested suspects would be handed over to the appropriate authorities.

The chairman of the investigating committee stated that all military personnel attached to the former CDS, who were arrested over the incident, have since been investigated and handed over to their various services for further action.