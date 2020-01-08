Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Inspector-General of Police(IGP), Mohammed Adamu, has charged the newly-promoted Commissioners of Police to be civil, respect the rule of law, and to deploy their intellect while dealing with the public

Adamu equally charged the commissioners to brace up for the challenges ahead as some of them would be deployed to critical areas to test their strength of character and professionalism.

The IGP gave the charge when he decorated 40 commissioners with their new ranks in Abuja. He told them to always demonstrate sound professional judgement in their decision as they could be called upon to account for their actions or inactions.

The IGP, while noting that the promotions were based on principles of seniority, merits, discipline and clean records of Service, commended the Police Service Commission (PSC) for adhering strictly to the principle of due process in the promotion exercise, which he said would in no small way boost professionalism in the Police Force.

Adamu, who said a total of 7,127, officers have so far been promoted since his assumption of duty, said he was confident that the newly-promoted officers would fit into his human capacity development requirement of the Force and contribute their wealth of experience to support it in securing the country, particularly at a time of mounting security challenges.

He said: “As you know, crime is a dynamic and increasingly complex phenomenon, and the nation demands of you a higher level of loyalty, courage and professional competence needed to move the Nigeria Police [Force] and indeed the nation to the next level in relation to internal security.

“In furtherance to this, some of you shall be deployed to critical duty posts where your strength of character and professionalism shall be optimally tested.

“In the discharge of your duty which can sometimes be challenging, you should deploy your intellect, be civil to the citizens and be guided by the extant laws. In addition, you must demonstrate sound professional judgement in all your decisions knowing that you could be called upon to account for your actions and inactions.

“I trust that you will not fail the Nigeria Police, neither will you fail the nation in the arduous responsibilities that your new rank shall impose on you,” the Inspector-General told his officers.