We forget that legacies must be built in the present moment with every choice we make, every decision we take and every action we carry out.

Newton Jibunoh

In a few days, I will be 81 years old. A few weeks ago, the thought crossed my mind that my age, the end of year activities and the fact that my entire family of kids and grandkids would be home to celebrate the Christmas holidays may affect my ability to prepare articles for this weekly column as the festivities get into full gear. This prompted me to put a call through to the chair of the editorial board of The Sun newspaper to discuss my weekly contribution and also to find out how much longer the newspaper was prepared to tolerate my writings. His answer was astonishing as he said forever.

I felt very elevated and flattered but still aware that I was not just writing for the newspaper but to an audience and they would determine if they wanted to still hear from me. So, I decided to make another call to a reading club that meets every Thursday to review my writings, headed by a Dr. Dike Okweulum, and their reviews have been extremely critical. They echoed the editor’s wish by pleading that, though I could have a break, I must not stop writing, as my pieces have been a good source of inspiration for the club’s many in-depth conversation, especially the younger members who were usually full of questions. I am moved by this as I clearly remember and have shared in previous articles how my weekly writings started and how much of my inner thoughts I have been able to share to the thousands of readers that have contacted me, commented and contributed to my inspirations.

For all these, therefore, I must not forget that I must continue to share the wonderful experiences and education I have acquired from all my travels around the world and on the eve of my 81st birthday, I have decided to reflect on some of my writings in the past one year.

A favorite of mine was centred on leadership and legacy, a theme I had gotten from a graduation lecture with the same title, which I delivered at a University in Paris. I was very close to tears when the university director dramatised my citation just before calling me to the stage and it was met with an astounding level of cheers and applause from the students and parents in attendance. They applauded my achievements, especially during mentions of my explorations.

I have never prepared a citation for myself before, so I did not know what was contained in it until I heard it in that graduation hall as well. One thing I found particularly interesting during the Q & A sessions with the students at dinner afterwards was that 95 per cent of the questions I was asked in those moments were not on my achievements but rather on my beginnings and my early life, especially on some humorous instances that were culled from my book, Hunger for Power. When I got back to my hotel room, I reflected on the questions and it made a lot of sense to me that young people did not dwell too much on my achievements but more on my early life stories, some slightly painful but diluted with a bit of humour that made people laugh. This made me glad as to make people laugh is something I enjoy often.