From Godwin Tsa, Abuja.

President Muhammadu Buhari is expected to swear Justice Olukayode Ariwoola as the new Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN) today following the resignation of Justice Ibrahim Tanko Muhammad on health grounds.

Justice Ariwoola who the most senior Justice of the Supreme Court will be sworn-in today by 2pm, according to competent sources.

Born on 22 August 1958, Justice Ariwoola was formerly a Justice of the Court of Appeal and was elevated to the Supreme Court bench.