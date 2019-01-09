Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri

The military, on Wednesday, temporarily shut down major highways in Borno and Yobe states over what security sources called measures against the Boko Haram menace.

The Maiduguri-Damaturu-Potiskum highways were closed since the early hours of the day untill midday. Scores of motorists and travellers were stranded on the road.

RE AD ALSO: Another Buhari’s minister resigns

The military authority, however, said it was carrying out clearance operation in the area to ensure the safety of the people.

“We blocked the road earlier. It was temporary and we are doing that to ensure people are safe. We are doing clearance operation there. The road is free now and people can use it, ” the Theatre Commander, Operation LAFIYA DOLE, said.

He said the road has been reopened. He urged people to report any strange movement to the military or security agencies near them. He also urged them not to fear as the military was working hard to flush out Boko Haram.