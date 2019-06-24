Bristow Helicopters (Nigeria) Ltd., says it is investing over N100 million for the training of 20 qualified Nigerian graduates at the Nigerian College of Aviation Technology (NCAT), Zaria.

Mr Obafemi Joseph, the Bristow Manager for Nigerian Content Development, made the announcement in a statement issued on Monday in Ikeja.

Joseph said the move was a significant step towards Bristow’s ongoing initiatives and commitment to training and human capacity development in the Nigerian aviation industry.

According to him, the training is an exclusive partnership with the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB).

He said the NCAT training was designed to provide necessary Aircraft Maintenance Engineering skills to the trainees at the end of a 90-week rigorous Airframe, Power Plant and abridged Avionics course.

Joseph explained that no fewer than 80 graduate candidates were initially selected for the programme but was pruned to 20 candidates who emerged on merit after a series of tests.

“Bristow is delighted to be part of this initiative as it will assist in developing local human capacity in the Nigerian aviation industry and also help in meeting the identified skill gap within the industry,” he said.

Also, the Managing Director of Bristow Helicopters Nigeria, Capt. Oladapo Oyeleke, said Bristow would continue to invest heavily in the training of staff members and assist in the development of exceptional human capacity to the benefit of the aviation industry in Nigeria.

Oyeleke said: “In the current year, Bristow has already committed well over N250 million to the training of our staff.

“This is in line with our commitment to excellence and also in pursuit of our desire to continue to strengthen our team in such a manner that proactively prepares us for the challenges of the future.

“This is a continuous process in our drive to continue to attract and retain the industry’s best and provide secure employment through the long term.”

He added that in the first quarter of 2019, Bristow, as part of its corporate social responsibility, donated a block of two classrooms and also inaugurated a borehole water project at the Nigeria Immigration Service Training School in Kano.

Oyeleke said the airline also donated a 100KVA solar powered system at the Nigeria Immigration Service training school in Ahoada, Rivers.

(NAN)