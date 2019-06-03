Lukman Olabiyi

Rights activist and Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Mr Femi Falana, has declared that the issue of establishing state police is a constitutional matter which President Muhammadu Buhari cannot single-handedly decide on.

Falana said without going through the National Assembly for amendment of the Constitution, whatever decision unilaterally made by the president would amount to null and void.

“Issue of state police is a constitutional one; there must be an amendment of the constitution in order for the president to approve the recommendation of the National Human Rights Commission; the president cannot single-handedly give approval for the establishment of state police,” he said.

