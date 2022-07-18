President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated Penpushing Media on its 4th-year anniversary lecture scheduled to hold on July 21, commending the organisation for its strides within the short period of operations.

President Buhari, in a congratulatory letter with reference number SH/SA-MP/GC/22 and dated July 18, 2022, which was made available by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, said he rejoiced with the establishment which has also become a household name globally.

‘President Muhammadu Buhari rejoices with Penpushing Media on the occasion of its 4th year anniversary and annual lecture. The President commends the strides that have seen Penpushing transform from a WhatsApp group in 2016 to a full-fledged online newspaper today’, the letter reads.

The president expressed delight and satisfaction with the genuine journalism role and practice of the organisation, in adhering to the basic principles of the profession which include to inform, educate and entertain the public.’

The congratulatory letter added that the president acknowledged the role of Penpushing Media in setting the agenda for public discourse, and equally expressed satisfaction with the theme for this year’s edition of the anniversary.

‘President Buhari commends the topic of the 4th annual lecture, “Social Media Regulation: Insecurity and Elections Accountability in Nigeria”, describing it as a most timely topic. He expresses best wishes to the media organisation for now and in the future,’ the letter emphasised.