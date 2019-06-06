Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday congratulated Pastor William Folorunsho Kumuyi, the General Overseer of the Deeper Life Bible Church, as he turns 78 years old.

Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, in a statement said Buhari recalled his meeting with the respected cleric at State House, Abuja, last October, during which the latter shared deep insights about the country, and how he prayed with him, and for the entire country, particularly in respect of the then forthcoming general elections.

President Buhari applauded the wisdom and temperance which Kumuyi exudes at all times, praying that God will give the Christian minister long lifeand greater grace to serve Him and humanity.