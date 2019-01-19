Chinelo Obogo

The Coordinator of Atiku Abubakar Presidential Campaign Organisation, in Lagos State, Dr. Abimbola Ogunkelu, has said that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is confident that its candidate would easily beat President Muhammadu Buhari in the forthcoming presidential election.

Ogunkelu stated this recently during the launch of Conference of United Political Party (CUPP) at the campaign secretariat in Fadeyi, Lagos State.

Ogunkelu, who was a former Minister of Cooporation and Integration during former President Olusegun Obasanjo’s administration, stated that President Buhari would be defeated by because he has failed the nation.

He also said the PDP would not agree to some of the guidelines set by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), alleging that such rules would give room for rigging.

“We heard that INEC would no longer follow the electoral law of 2015 in which voters are accredited first before they vote. They want voters to do the accreditation and voting at the same time.

“We have rejected that. Let Nigerians be accredited and they come back to vote. Through that we can know the number of people accredited and the total votes,” Ogunkelu said.

The chairman of CUPP in the state, Tunde Daramola, said that the inauguration of the state chapter was for effective mobilisation of voters ahead of the election, stressing that the group would work as a unit to defeat the APC in the presidential election.

Daramola, who is also the state chairman of African Democratic Congress (ADC), stated that adequate logistics and enlightenment would be provided for the party chairmen to deliver their constituencies in the state.

“The party chairmen have all pledged their loyalty to Atiku, but we are going to bring them back and enlighten about the modalities,” Daramola said.