Tony Osauzo, Benin

A Christmas-day fire incident has claimed the‎ lives of a family of three in Benin City.

The fire which reportedly started at about 2 am, ‎also razed the belongings of other tenants of No 27, Mabel Street, off Etete Road, Benin City.

According to witnesses, the family members, husband, wife and their baby, who could not be identified, were consumed by the fire before help could reach them.

The owner of the building, Mr. Egberamwen Nosakhare, said the fire started at 2 am about time he saw smoking emitting from the deceased’s room.‎

“I forced the door open and saw flames emanating from the gas cooker; there was nothing I could do. I was totally helpless and could not go in. That was how the family died in the inferno,” he said.

One of the tenants, Mrs. Osayande Joseph, said upon discovering the fire, she ran into her room, pick up her child and fled through the back door into the bush because there was flame everywhere.

According to another witness, Okhuoghae Osawaru, “the affected family was trapped inside the house when the fire started. ‎

“The man was a hardworking and nice man. He just returned from an outstation to perhaps celebrate Christmas with his wife and baby.

“It was a pity the incident happened on Christmas day,” he lamented.