From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

Osun State Governor Adegboyega Oyetola has described allegations that the alleged attack on the residence of the governorship candidate of the Labour Party, Lasun Yusuf, was carried out by the All Progressives Congress (APC) as untrue, calling on the security to investigate and arrest the perpetrators.

The former Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yusuf, had cried out over an alleged attempt to eliminate him, accusing the state government of being behind the attack on his residence in Ilobu, Irepodun local government, around 2 am on Monday.

“I now discovered that subsequent upon the political debate for the governorship that we had recently, people have seen the people in government as those who don’t even understand governance at all. So, this is beyond intimidation. The warning I have been receiving is that they wanted to eliminate me,” he said.

Reacting at a press conference in Osogbo, the Chief Press Secretary to Governor Oyetola, Ismail Omipidan, described the allegation as an attempt to blackmail the government and to paint a wrong picture to Nigerians who are outside the state.

Omipidan who queried where the security of the Labour Party candidate was during the attack, insisted that Yusuf has never been a threat to APC and there wouldn’t have been any reason to attack him.

He warned the former legislator not to paint the state as a violent place, saying “Osun remains the most peaceful state in Nigeria and we will do anything as a government to protect and preserve that emblem and status.

He said, “on behalf of the government, we are calling on the security operatives to please, kindly investigate the allegation by Hon Lasun Yusuf because I am tempted to believe that he is planning to unleash violence on the innocent people of irepodun local government on the day of the election.

“He is therefore using this as an alibi to prepare a ground on what he wants to do because if we were to be what he’s trying to paint us to be, you agree with me that we probably would have been after the PDP because it is the PDP that has been attacking our supporters. It is the PDP that comes out openly to say that the election will be fire for fire,” Omipidan added.