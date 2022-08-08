From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

The controversial head of the disbanded Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), CSP Adekunle Omoyele, has been appointed as the Chief Security Officer (CSO) to the Osun governor-elect, Ademola Adeleke.

A letter titled Posting/Transfer SPOs obtained by our correspondent listed Omoyele as number one in the list of security details attached to Adeleke.

The letter dated 3rd August 2022 was signed by the Force Secretary, AIG Hafiz Inuwa on behalf of the Inspector General of Police.

In the letter, SP Adefisoye Kazeem was appointed as Camp CMDT while DSP Yinusa Mojeed was appointed as Escort COMM to the governor-elect.

Also, ASP Ahmed Abdur-Rahman was named Aid-de-camp and ASP Bolanle AbduFatai was appointed Admin Officer to the governor-elect.

“The Inspector-General of Police has approved the deployment of the following officers to his Excellency, Sen Nurudeen Jackson Ademola Adeleke, the Governor-Elect, Osun State, with immediate effect,” the letter stated.

Omoyele was accused of killing two members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Olalekan Abideen and Kafayat Olalekan in Ede, the hometown of the governor-elect, on Friday.

The police Public Relations Officer in the state, Yemisi Opalola said: “The deceased dragged a gun with Omoyele and no law says if you see anybody that attempted to kill you, you should not kill the person.”

The #EndSARS panel had summoned Omoyele over controversial allegations against him by some petitioners. He was transferred from the state and later recalled.

Commenting on the appointment by the police, a group in the state, ‘The Osun Masterminds’ said, “we are aware of deployments to the governor-elect of the state by the police hierarchy and while the same is by rules of engagement, we demand that the deployed officers be thoroughly examined to ensure that none of the officers has a record of human rights abuse or previously indicted by any panel or body known to the law.”