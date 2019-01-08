Wole Balogun, Ado Ekiti

Suspected kidnappers have abducted a Director of Administration with the Ekiti State Local Government Service Commission, Mr. David Jejelowo, and his driver, and whisked them away to an unknown destination.

Jejelowo, is the Director of Administration in Gbonyin local government area of the state.

Daily Sun learnt that the council director was kidnapped, on Monday evening, along Ado-Ijan road while returning from Ode-Ekiti, the local government headquarters to Ado-Ekiti capital city.

The development came few days after an Accountant with Emure Local Government Area, Mr. Abayomi Ajayi, was killed and two other officers of the council were kidnapped along Ise-Ikere road .

The Daily Sun gathered that Jejelowo was returning to Ado-Ekiti around 7.15p.m with his official car when he was abducted on the way.

Police Public Relations Officer, Ekiti State Command, Mr. Caleb Ikechukwu, confirmed the incident, saying Jejelowo’s driver had been released.

“We confirmed the kidnap incident yesterday(Monday). It happened along

along Ado-Ijan road and it involved the Director of Administration of Gbonyin local government and his driver.

“But the driver has been released. We can confirm that to you. We are monitoring the situation and our men are working round the clock to ensure that the man is rescued from the hideout.

“The driver has been giving us useful information that we are going to

work on to facilitate the release”, he said.

Ikechukwu added that the command is mapping out strategy to tame the marauding kidnappers , who were fond of abducting prominent people with the intention to collect ransom from them.

The spokesman called on the members of the public to give useful and veracious information that would help in tracking down these evildoers.