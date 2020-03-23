Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The People’s Democratic Party ( PDP) on Monday directed a partial shutdown of its secretariats across the country with effect from Wednesday.

The PDP in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, said this is in line with measures being taken to contain the spread of coronavirus in the country.

The party noted that it is adopting measures to ensure the safety of lives at its national headquarters and other secretariats nationwide.

The statement reads:

“In line with the measures being taken to safeguard our nation from the spread of COVID-19, the National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has directed a partial shutdown and skeletal activities at the National Secretariat, Abuja from Wednesday, March 25, 2020.

“The NWC also directs all PDP secretariats and offices across the country to comply with this directive accordingly.

“The PDP is already adopting pre-emptive health safety measures that will safeguard lives in all our offices nationwide.

“The PDP enjoins Nigerians to comply with all directives by relevant agencies of government and the World Health Organization (WHO) with regard to keeping safe from the pandemic.

“Our party identifies with Nigerians and the World Community at this critical time in our history.”