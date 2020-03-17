Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has directed the immediate suspension of the 20th edition of the National Sports Festival (NSF) in Benin City, the Edo State capital.

He said with over 11,000 people expected for the festival, it was better to err on the side of caution than to risk massive public exposure to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic during the games.

The Minister of Sports and Youth Development, Sunday Dare, made the announcement after he and the Minister for State Health, Olorunibe Mamora, briefed the President.

Daily Sun gathered that the ministry will need 20 body scanners to search all 11,000 people expected at the festival of which none are on the ground.

Meanwhile, the government is also considering the suspension of religious gatherings and flights from high-risk countries.

This announcement comes as the House of Representatives directed on Tuesday that the Ministry of Sports postpone the National Sports Festival which was scheduled to begin in Edo State next week.

The House said the directive was necessary as a precautionary measure against the spread of the novel Coronavirus, which is currently ravaging several parts of the world and has already recorded the latest case (the third) in the country.