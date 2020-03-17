A third case of the novel Coronavirus disease has been identified in Nigeria, according to an update by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Tuesday.

Health Minister Osagie Ehanire announced the case Tuesday morning at a press briefing as a Nigerian woman who returned to Lagos from the UK and “developed symptoms during her 14-day self-isolation.”

She is said to be clinically stable and is being treated at Infectious Disease Hospital in Lagos.