Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

The leader of Igbo separatist group the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, has urged Nigerians, particularly from the South-East and South-South, to reject the offer of a novel coronavirus text kits from China.

Kanu, speaking in a press statement he made available through IPOB media and publicity secretary of IPOB Emma Powerful, alleged that the kits are a “deliberate plot to kill the citizens.”

He advised that the Nigerian government should rather concentrate on how to tackle the pandemic using available resources and materials available to it.

“Everybody should reject any test kit from China. We know how to make these kits. We would shock them in Biafraland. We can make these kits. What are you bringing the Chinese for that we can not do? These kits are a deliberate plot to kill the citizens,” Kanu claimed.

The separatist leader has also asked people of the South-East and South-South not to accept the 5G network contemplated by the federal government, insisting that such technology is not usable in the country for now.

He, however, said that if the government decides to go ahead with it, the safety of the citizens must be ascertained and “evaluation carried out on what it does to people, and the human and environmental impact studied.”

Kanu also admonished the Nigeria Army for not being able to end the insurgency posed by the Boko Haram insurgents.

He blamed the lapses on what he described as the “chasing shadows instead of tackling the common enemies.”

He said: “How can the Nigerian Army be present when they are busy looking for girls to rape in Warri?

“How can Buratai’s Nigerian Army be present when they are busy invading homes of innocent civilians and looking for unarmed citizens to kill cheered on by the most moronic collection of 200 million people on earth?

“How can Fulani-run Nigerian Army be present when they have turned soldiers into policemen manning multiple checkpoints in relatively peaceful south collecting bribe with POS at roadblocks when they ought to be in the north fighting the terror groups the Fulani themselves created?”