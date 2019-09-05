Paul Osuyi, Asaba

A little over a week in captivity, the reportedly abducted younger sister of Dame Edith Okowa, wife of the governor of Delta State, Ifewnyi Okowa, has been freed, sources tell Daily Sun.

Elizabeth, the governor’s sister-in-law, breathed the sweet air of freedom Thursday morning after an undisclosed, but hefty ransom was allegedly paid to her abductors, Daily Sun has learnt.

Elizabeth was reported to have been kidnapped by gunmen in late August at Temple Clinic junction, along Anwai road, near Government House in Asaba.

The hoodlums were said to have intercepted her black SUV, forced her out and hauled her into the back seat of their getaway vehicle.

A competent source at the Government House, Asaba, confirmed her release on the condition of anonymity, saying that her freedom brought back joy to the face of her distraught sister and Delta State First Lady Dame Okowa.

The source, however, denied knowledge of the payment of ransom, pointing out that “at the moment, we are happy for her release. She is safe and receiving medical attention now, that is all I can say.”

Meanwhile, the Delta State Commissioner of Police, Adeyinka Adeleke, has denied any knowledge of the alleged release, just as he denied that Elizabeth was ever kidnapped when the new first broke on August 28.

Adeleke said: “I am just hearing it from you; I don’t have that information that she was even abducted, let alone that she has been released. I did not hear that.”