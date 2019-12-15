Abdulrazaq Mungadi, Gombe

Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe state has commended Ashaka Cement Limited, a subsidiary of Lafarge Africa Plc, for supporting his administration’s state education reform.

According to the Governor, the donation of an equipped 100 seater capacity JAMB Centre to the state Polytechnic, Bajoga by the cement giant, as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) to host communities, is a sure way of promoting community and educational development of the people.

Governor Yahya, who was represented by the Speaker, Gombe State House of Assembly, Sadiq Abubakar Kurba, described the projects as essential life supports for the people. He assured that his administration will continue to provide the enabling environment for the promotion and development of socio-economic and investment activities across the state.

Speaking at the 2019 Lafarge Africa Ashaka Cement host communities day, held at Bajoga, the headquarters of Funakaye Local Government Area (LGA) of the state, and the handing over of the project to the state government, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Lafarge Africa Plc. Mr Michel Puchercos, reiterated the commitment of the company to support the development of its host communities in line with its sustainability ambitions of climate and energy, circular economy, environment and community.

He stated that the JAMB Centre underscored the company’s commitment to promoting quality education in the state. According to him: “As an organisation, we recognise our host communities as progressive partners, while ensuring that we continually leave positive footprints that make positive impact.”

Mr Puchercos, who was represented by the Managing Director, Ashaka Cement Limited, Alhaji Ibrahim Aminu, explained that the essence of corporate social investment initiatives is to positively impact host communities and promote the general welfare of their respective members.

He disclosed that other projects and donations made to host communities by the CSR in 2019 include: “Bulturi electrification project, construction and furnishing of block of 2 classrooms at Gube and Jalingo villages, construction and equipping of cottage hospital Maiganga as well as the construction and equipping of the JAMB Centre at the state Polytechnic, Bajoga.”

While commending the host communities for supporting the company’s goals as well as sustaining peaceful coexistence and progress, the CEO thanked the state government and traditional rulers in the state for their support and exemplary leadership. He said: “This celebration is part of efforts to strengthen the relationship between Lafarge Africa Plc., its host communities and the Gombe State Government, under whose support we continue to enjoy the peaceful environment that aids our business operations.”

Responding on behalf of the benefitting communities, the Emir of Funakaye, Alhaji Abubakar Muhammad Kwairanga, commended the management of Ashaka Cement Ltd.

The traditional ruler called on the company to consider the indigenes of the area in their employment exercise. He also urged the people to always embrace dialogue as the means of resolving their issues and disagreements.