From Layi Olanrewaju, Ilorin

The Ilorin Zonal Commander of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Michael Nzekwe, has called on stakeholders, particularly Law Enforcement Agencies (LEAs), to support the Commission in tackling the menace of corruption in the country.

The commander made the appeal while on a familiarisation visit of military and para-military formations in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital.

Nzekwe, who visited the Customs Area Comptroller, Kwara Area Command, Aliyu Gaya Bello, on Wednesday, September 7, said the visit was to “seek a buy-in of sister agencies as the EFCC alone cannot fight and win the war against corruption in Nigeria.”

Michael, an Assistant Commander of the EFCC, ACE, underscored the importance of collaboration in the fulfilment of the mandate of the Commission, as stated in Section 6 of the EFCC Act, which requires the Commission to, in addition to its enforcement responsibilities, take measures to prevent the commission of economic crimes through aggressive public enlightenment and education.

He added that, if the collaboration between the two agencies was strengthened, economic saboteurs and other sundry criminals wreaking underserved havoc on the nation’s economy would have no hiding place.

In his response, Comptroller Bello commended the EFCC for its giant strides with a promise to cooperate and support the Commission in forging a united stand against corruption.

“In the past, customs and EFCC collaboration have been a reference point for best practices. Both have worked closely in special joint operations, investigations and training; and we are glad to say that the relationship has extended to frontiers of our collaboration to fight corruption”, Bello said.

“In synergy, we are sending strong signals to all economic saboteurs that they now face a more difficult task to evade payment of customs duty or illegal movement of cash through our borders,” the Custom boss added.

While at the office of the Sector Commander, Federal Road Safety Corps, FRSC, Corps Commander Fredrick A Ogidan, on Thursday, September 8, the EFCC Zonal Commander said that bonding among security agencies was the only way to guarantee the safety of development that we all dream for Nigeria.

“The visit is more of strengthening the bond between FRSC and EFCC. We will be seeking your support in the area of verification of some information in terms of anti-corruption issues, money laundering and other related offences on your portals that can be of assistance to our work.”

In his remark, CC Ogidan described the EFCC as the foremost anti-graft agency in Nigeria, which establishment came at the right time.

He said it is important for agencies of government to work together to make Nigeria a better place for all. The Sector Commander assured that FRSC was open to partnership and was prepared to provide the needed support anytime the anti-graft agency came calling.

While on a similar visit same day to the State Coordinator, National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Mrs Francisca Olaleye, at the NYSC Secretariat along Ahmadu Bello Way, Ilorin, Michael also solicited the support of NYSC in curbing the rising trend of cybercrime also known as ‘Yahoo-Yahoo’ among the youths.

Mrs Olaleye, in response, commended the EFCC for always making its men available to give sensitisation talks at the NYSC orientation camps. However, she opined that for the anti-corruption messages to be far-reaching and impactful, there was a need for the Commission to organise a more elaborate anti-corruption campaign that would bring together corps members and NYSC officials from all the local government areas in the state

“We already have a working relationship. And, I’m assuring you that the relationship is going to get better by the grace of God,” she said.