Alhaji Ibrahim Goni, the Conservator-General, National Parks Service (PKS), has directed the Conservators of the seven National Parks to tighten security in and around the parks during the Sallah celebration.

Goni told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Abuja that the measure was meant prevent any security breach.

“This is to ensure the safety of visitors and tourists intending to visit the national parks during the celebrations.

“I use this opportunity to wish Nigerians and visitors well as they celebrate Eid-el-Fitr and encourage them to patronise any of the parks closest to them for their leisure.

“We want to have adequate security and surveillance patrol at all the national parks in the country, so they won’t become hiding places for criminals this season of celebration.

“Our intention is to rid the parks of criminals and hoodlums, who may want to take advantage of the Sallah celebrations to perpetrate nefarious activities in and around the parks,’’ he said.

He assured that despite the security situation in some parts of the country, the Service would continue to serve as an embodiment of the nation’s biodiversity conservation and ecotourism destinations.

According to him, patronising the parks will go a long way to help develop them to acceptable global standards.

“It will also enhance the revenue drive of the parks, thereby, contributing to the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

“We are working to preserve and protect the nation’s natural heritage and the cultural edifices that memorialise them across generations, and if we don’t patronise them, they will go moribund,” he said.

Goni also explained that national parks enhance ecological processes and life support system such as soil regeneration, protection of nutrient cycles, as well as cleansing and purifying hydrological cycles, among others.

“We have facilities that will make visitors comfortable at Gashaka Gumti, Cross River, Kamuku, Okomu, Old Oyo parks.

“Oli Tourist Camp, Kainji Lake National Park in Niger State covers an area of 5,340.82sq.km with 52 standard chalets, 24 hours electricity supply, a conference centre, two swimming pools, a restaurant and bar.

“Chad Basin National Park located in the extreme North-East of Nigeria between Borno and Yobe States has 12 chalets modestly furnished en-suit facilities for sport fishing, boat cruising and bird watching at night,” Goni said. (NAN)