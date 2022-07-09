From Priscilla Ediare, Ado Ekiti

Senator Opeyemi Bamidele, the Chairman, Southern Senators’ Forum, has congratulated the Muslim faithful in Ekiti State and Nigeria, urging them to use the occasion of this year’s Eid el-Kabir celebration to pray fervently to God to intervene in the affairs of the country, to salvage her from the current precarious state.

The Senator representing Ekiti Central Senatorial District, who said this in a congratulatory statement made available to newsmen in Ado-Ekiti, on Saturday, commended Muslims for their immense contributions to national unity and development, lamented the recent increase in the bombing of some national assets and the displacing and killings of Nigerians by suspected terrorists, urging Muslim ummah to pray to God to change the current narrative, as the nation needs more spiritual intervention at this trying period.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) leader said this is not time for Nigerians to sulk in an unwarranted blame game over recurrent cases of insecurity across the six geopolitical zones, saying the citizens must rise to the reality that the situation has become more complex and convoluted to the extent that it can only be resolved through strong intellectual and spiritual prowess.

“Let me congratulate our Muslim brothers on this year’s occasion of Eid el-Kabir and call their attention to the fact that this celebration must be more of seeking God’s face for quick intervention in the affairs of our nation, rather than the fanfare that is used to accompany it.

“Our nation is today bogged down by incessant cases of bombing, killing, kidnapping, herder-farmer clashes and deep-seated mistrust. The government at all levels had tried and the situation has become more exacerbated.

“We must come to that clear reality that our nation needs spiritual intervention and this can only come at a time like this. Our citizens are tired of this wanton bloodshed and fears that are pervading the nation and causing psychological trauma to our people.

“Our Muslim ummah had demonstrated strong will of commitment to nation building, but they have to try more. We must all rededicate ourselves to the task of rescuing our country from this parlous state.”