The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mr Usman Baba, has ordered security beef-up nationwide ahead of the 2022 Eid-el-Kabir celebration.

The Force Public Relations Officer, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi said this in a statement on Thursday in Abuja.

Baba had directed Commissioners of Police (CPs), Tactical Commanders and their supervisory Assistant Inspectors General of Police (AIGs) to beef up security ahead of the celebration.

He said the directive was to prevent an untoward situation in their Areas of Responsibility (AoR) throughout the Eid-el-Kabir season and beyond.

The I-G urged supervisory AIGs and their respective CPs to ensure adequate deployment of officers and assets to prevent the occurrence of crimes and criminality.

He called on officers and men of the Police to engage in critical assessment of threat-prone areas, thorough stop and search, raids on black spots and other anti-crime strategies to sustain the peace and public safety in Nigeria.

Baba warned that personnel deployed must be professional and mindful of the fundamental rights of the citizens.

He called on the officers to discharge their responsibilities with all sense of decorum and alertness. Baba congratulated the Muslim faithful in the country on the occasion of the Eid-el-Kabir celebration and enjoined them to celebrate and enjoy the beauty of the celebration while remaining security conscious.

The I-G called for the report of all suspicious individuals, movements or activities to the police for prompt intervention.

He urged citizens to cooperate with police operatives and other security agencies on duty at strategic places for the Eid-el-Kabir celebrations nationwide.