Fred Itua, Abuja, FCT

The Senate has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to address the country as part of ways to deescalate the growing nationwide #EndSARS protests across Nigeria.

The Senate made the demand on Tuesday during plenary. It followed the consideration of a motion on police reforms sponsored by senators.

The Senate said by addressing the country, the President would have succeeded in reducing growing tensions and restore peace to troubled parts of the country.