(Mohammed Tijjani, NAN)

The Kaduna State Police Command has arrested 23 people suspected to have looted warehouses during the #ENDSARS crisis, recovering 14 motorcycles and six tricycles.

The spokesman of the command, ASP. Mohammed Jalige, made the disclosure in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kaduna on Wednesday.

Jalige said the suspects were arrested on Oct. 27 in Barnawa, Narayi and Kakuri communities in Chikun and Kaduna South Local Government Areas.

He said the suspects would be charged to court, adding that the clampdown would continue until sanity was restored in affected areas of the state.

Twenty five suspected looters were earlier charged to court on Oct. 26.