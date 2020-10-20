Christopher Oji, Lagos

With news that the Lagos State Government has imposed a 24-hour curfew in the State, starting from 4 pm Tuesday, hoodlums have started looting shops unchallenged, according to witnesses.

Also attacked by the hoodlums are cars and motorists.

Car owners are reportedly being robbed of their phones, laptops and cash, with estates being invaded by marauding thugs, with major roads being blocked by armed thugs and miscreants.

A motorist and victim, John Nwagbo, told Daily Sun that he was robbed at Agege area of the State.

‘Immediately the government announced that there will be a curfew, there was a rush to market places, so my wife called me to come and take her to market to buy foodstuffs as we can’t predict when the curfew will be lifted. So I put some leaves on my car in solidarity with the protests, so that my vehicle will not be attacked. Unfortunately, I ran into armed protesters who were with knives, cutlasses, daggers, iron rods and other dangerous weapons. They were on a looting spree. Some were looting shops, passersby, while some concentrated on motorists. They threatened to stab me if I did not give them money. I brought out N1000 note, but they rejected the money and dragged me down and collected the N50,000 that I was taking to the market.

‘It will be worse in a matter of hours if the government fails to take drastic action. The hoodlums were boasting that nobody would save victims as they have conquered the Police and they were waiting for the Army.’

Another victim, Monica Dubem, reported that she was attacked at Fagba area of Iju.

‘The hoodlums, who claimed to be protesters, barricaded the road and were looting cars. They robbed my colleagues and I and they injured many people. I saw about six persons bleeding profusely. I don’t understand this kind of protest. I lost N10,000 and my handbag containing some personal effects,’ she said.

A police officer told Daily Sun: ‘We are handicapped now because there is an order not to arrest till 4 pm.’