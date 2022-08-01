By Gabriel Dike, Lagos

The late former Vice Chancellor of Lagos State University (LASU), Prof Lateef Akanni Hussein, was on Monday interred in Lagos.

Prof Hussein, who died after a brief illness on Sunday, July 31, at the age of 75 years, was, buried at Atan Cemetery, Lagos.

Before his internment, a prayer (Janazah) for the departed former VC took place at LASUTH Central Mosque, Ikeja, Lagos and it attracted academic and non-teaching staff of LASU, family members, Islamic scholars, and well-wishers.

Hussein’s burial attracted the former Pro-Chancellor and Chairman, Governing Council, Mr Kekere Ekun, under whom the late VC worked while Prof. Ibiyemi Olatunji-Bello led the LASU management team to the burial.

Prof Hussein, a Professor of Physics, was the 6th substantive vice chancellor of LASU and he served between 2005 and 2011.

The LASU VC, Prof. Olatunji-Bello, who had earlier confirmed the news of Hussein’s death on Monday, expressed deep shock at the passing away of her former boss, under whose leadership she served as the Deputy Vice Chancellor of the university.

Before his appointment as the 6th substantive VC, the late Prof Hussein lectured at the University of Ibadan in the Physics Department.