Femi Fani-Kayode, former Minister of Aviation had a hilarious banter with The Church of Satan on Twitter which has since gone viral.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Fani-Kayode had mentioned the ‘church’ in a now deleted tweet which they responded to, leading to a Twitter argument.

@ChurchofSatan said, “She has nothing to do with us, please leave us out of this.”

Fani-Kayode responded @RealFFK, “Get thee behind me satan!”

The ‘church’ replied, “That doesn’t actually work. We are right here in front of you telling you that you are making false, unfounded accusations and asking you nicely to please leave us out of this as it has nothing to do with us.”

@RealFFK said, “In Jesus name I bind you and send you to the desert places.The devil is a liar:he was a liar and murderer from the start and the father of lies.

“You claim she is not ur member and u expect me to believe u. Make your list of members public and prove me wrong. Stop disowning ur own!”

The argument has since gone viral on social media and commentators are sharing their thoughts on the conversation.

@Sheeptramp tweeted, “Does Jesus follow you on Twitter? Or are you just showing off?”

@Koolestdude wrote, “Lmao. Nigerians ehn!”

@Shamsasim tweeted, “This is funny.”

@Ayoolapezion said, “What I just like about him is his brilliance. The guy is fantastically brilliant.”

@Momyaurri said, “Hahahahahaha yeah right. People who want their membership to be known will make it known.”

